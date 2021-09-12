‘If there is no job, then what Sunday, what Monday!’ Rahul Gandhi slams centre

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed at the central government on Sunday, over the issue of employment, saying that, the difference between a week off and a working day has ended under this regime, as ‘there are no jobs’.

Rahul Gandhi attached a media report on US auto-major Ford, deciding to stop its vehicle manufacturing in India, which quoted an industry official, saying that over 4,000 small firms could shut down. Gandhi accused, the BJP government has developed in such a way that, it has eliminated the Sunday-Monday difference. He teased that if the youth do not have a job, then what is the difference between Sunday and Monday. He also shared the images of an article on his tweet.

‘The ‘development’ under the BJP government is such that the difference between Sunday and Monday has ended, When there are no jobs, how does it matter whether it is Sunday or Monday!’ Gandhi captioned the post.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier attacked the BJP-led Central government yesterday, accusing that they sold everything that the Congress had built in 70 years, within seven years. Rahul Gandhi said that Congress has always been a pillar of building the country, and all thier hard work of 70 years has been sold by BJP in just seven years, in his tweet.