BKU leader Rakesh Tikait stages protest on waterlogged road at Ghazipur border

Ghaziabad: Rakesh Tikait, the leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), and supporters staged a sit-in on the waterlogged flyway stretch at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, where heavy rains also damaged tents and other structures set up by farmer unions protesting the three farm laws since November.

‘BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait continued the protest while sitting on the waterlogged road stretch. We have been demanding that the drains going towards Delhi from here be cleaned but the authorities concerned never paid heed to it,’ BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik said.

Many tents, langars and makeshift structures built up by demonstrators near the border region on Saturday were damaged by waterlogging and strong rains, he stated, adding, ‘Now the protesting farmers have seen all three seasons (winter, summer and rains). The farmers are not going to get scared by anything now.’

Hundreds of farmers headed by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha have been camping at Delhi’s borders since November 2020, demanding that the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be repealed and new legislation enacted to safeguard migrating farmers’ rights.

The BKU has been camping at Ghazipur’s flyway section. The administration, on the other hand, has maintained that the laws are pro-farmer and has promised to modify them after 11 rounds of official conversation with the demonstrators.