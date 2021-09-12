Hiker falls 230ft from UK’s ‘deadliest mountain trail’, survives with sprained wrist

Hiker Jake Robinson barely survived a 230 feet fall from the ‘Knife’s Edge’ trail. It is located in Snowdon’s Crib Goch and is thought to be the country’s deadliest trail. The fateful day came on August 20 when Robinson and his friend decided to go trekking in this area despite the foggy conditions. A hiker had lost his life on this trail a month before.

They were extremely close to the cliff when the 27-year-old’s left foot slipped, and he plunged down the steep mountain for 30 seconds. Lucky for him, he stopped before reaching the edge of the cliff. Then his friend called local rescuers, who had to rappel down to save him, load him onto a stretcher, and take him to a hospital. Having come so close to losing his life, possible brain damage was suspected. Nevertheless, he only suffered a sprained wrist.

He comes from Bedfordshire, where the Crib Goch plays a significant role in his family. According to a previous interview with the North Wales Chronicle, he told the publication that his grandfather finished a trek along this trail back in the 1950s, and that he wanted to accomplish the feat since no one had ever done this before. ‘I just want to warn others to really do your research before taking on dangerous routes,’ he said. Additionally, he said that he underestimated the perilous nature of that route and wished that he had not taken it.