My daughter doesn’t want me to launch her in Bollywood: Priyadarshan

Kalyani Priyadarshan, the daughter of director Priyadarshan, is well established in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema, and soon to start in Bollywood as well. Her father has never interfered with her establishing herself in the Bollywood fraternity at the very beginning of her career. He says, ‘She knows precisely what she needs, and what she doesn’t. And she certainly doesn’t need me to launch her. When Kalyani chose to be an on-screen character she had one ground rule for herself: She won’t be recognized or launched by her father.’

The news made Priyadarshan exceptionally happy. ‘I could have made a dozen movies for her, given her the limelight in her style, within the South. But she chose to make her own path and establish her career in her own way. The Telugu film Hello was delivered by Nagarjuna and highlighting his child Akhil Akkineni with Kalyani,’ he said to a news portal.

Priyadarshan will not play any part or role in advancing his daughter’s career in Hindi as well. ‘She wants to begin her journey in her own way, working with a production house that is based out of South. And I respect and accept that. She believes, ‘achievement and success along with excellence in work, come without any secondary support from the family, acquaintance or any contacts. And I agree,’ he said.

Another very talented and popular actress, Raveena Tandon, chose not to be launched by her father, Ravi Tandon, a very effective producer/director. Raveena chose, however, to be recognized and launched by G P Sippy in Patthar Ke Phool.

Priyadarshan became extremely emotional when his daughter Kalyani shared screen space with Mohanlal in ‘Bro Daddy’, the upcoming film directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Priyadarshan became extremely emotional and wrote on Instagram, ‘Its one of the greatest moments God has gifted me today, my daughter Kalyani acted with my boon companion Mohanlal. Thanks to Prithviraj and Antony’.

The Malayalam film Bro Daddy went on floors on July 15. At the time, the Kerala government had not given permission to shoot in the state, so the group moved to Hyderabad.