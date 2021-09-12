Pune teen who loves to wander reaches Mumbai without telling family

A 13-year-old Pune girl, who was fond of wandering, fled the house without informing anybody. After receiving a complaint from her relatives, the Sangvi police launched an inquiry and tracked down the girl in Mumbai.

The young girl is presently studying in class VII and enjoys wandering and writing books about it. She made the decision to leave the house without informing anyone and arrived in Mumbai on Friday evening. However, due to police surveillance, she was handed back to her parents.

According to the authorities, the family members scoured their neighbourhood and then examined the society CCTV camera, where they discovered the girl exiting the premises. The girl’s relatives notified the Sangvi police station right away.

The incident was examined further by police, who checked the area’s CCTV. In the meantime, Assistant Police Inspector Satish Kamble learned about her trip from Wakad to Mumbai. He phoned the appropriate travel agency and obtained information about the girl. The travel driver identified her and said the girl had got down at Kharghar.

Also Read: Man drowns after falling into waterlogged drain in Delhi

Kamble contacted the Kharghar police and they found the girl at 11 pm in a hotel in Kharghar. The police spoke with her right away and alerted the Sangvi police. They also enabled video contact between her and her father. The police also assured him that his daughter was safe.

API Satish Kamble, Arun Narale, Pramod Gode, Anna Deokar, Kengle, and Guttikond were part of the investigative team, which was led by Senior Inspector of Police Sunil Topane.