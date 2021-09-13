Mollywood actor Rizabawa passes away

Kochi: Famous Mollywood actor Rizabawa (55), succumbed to death on Monday. He was being treated at a private hospital in Kochi, for kidney related ailments.

Marking his acting debut with the film Dr Pashupathy directed by Shaji Kailas, Rizabawa was best known for his role as John Honai in the 1990 Malayalam film In Harihar Nagar, directed by the duo- Siddique-Lal. His role John Honai, became a big time hit and is still one of the most celebrated characters in Malayalam cinema, loved by the audience for the villainous nature. Rizabawa has acted in over 100 films, mostly on villain roles, including movies like ‘Kabuliwala’, ‘Nerariyan CBI’, ‘Cover Story’ and ‘Aniyan Bava Chettan Bava’.

Rizabawa’s last noted role on the big screen was the character of the minister he portrayed in the movie Pokkiri Raja, that featured Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. In 2010, he also won the state award in the best dubbing actor category for the movie Karmayogi.

Actor and politician, Innocent expressed his grief on the demise. ‘Rizabawa was not just an expert in portraying villain roles. He was a good actor who had the capability to portray any role with perfection on screen. He was also a good human being. Mollywood has lost a great actor and human being,’- he commented.

‘Rizabawa entered Mollywood as a hero with the movie. Mollywood will always remember him for his role in the movie In Harihar Nagar. It is unfortunate that Rizabawa could not steer his career as a hero, despite having the looks, style, and sound needed for a superstar’, said director Sibi Malayil.