Police officer shot dead by terrorist in Srinagar; attack caught on CCTV

A police officer was shot dead from point-blank range by a militant in Khanyar on Sunday, authorities said. The militant injured the officer after firing at him. He was rushed to Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Soura but succumbed to injuries.

According to the officials, the incident took place at around 1.35 pm. The deceased officer has been identified as probationary sub-inspector Arshid Ahmad who was posted at Khanyar police station.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows a militant shooting the officer at least twice from behind from point-blank range at a marketplace in Khanyar, they said, adding, the area has been sealed off and a manhunt has begun to apprehend the assailant.