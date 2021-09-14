Brother sister duo on top slots in CA exams

Bhopal: In Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, a brother and sister excelled in the ICAI CA Exams 2021, the results of which were announced on Monday (9 September 13). 19-year-old Nandini Agarwal topped score with 614 out of 800 in her CA exams while her 21-year-old elder brother Sachin won 18th rank.

After Nandini skipped two classes in childhood, the siblings studied in the same class since class two. ‘My brother and I have been studying together since school. We also prepared for IPCC and CA final together. Our strategy has been simple — we support each other but we critique even more. When we solve a question paper, he checks my answers and I check his. There have been moments when I was losing hope but my brother’s support got me on track,’ Nandini told Indian Express.

Sachin was full of praise for her sister. ‘There were times when we fought like crazy but that only lasted for some time and we got back to normal. I would have been happy with even 70 per cent marks as I did not have high expectations but I knew that Nandini will do great. She’s brilliant and deserves all the success. In many ways, she is my mentor,’ he said.

On Monday, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released the ICAI CA Result 2021 for July examinations. The ICAI tweeted, ‘Results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in July 2021 declared. Same can be accessed at: icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in, caresults.icai.org.’