Kolkata Metro starts 10 more daily services from Monday to Friday

Kolkata: On Monday, the Metro Railway announced that it will operate ten additional daily services on the weekdays. ‘Metro will run 256 daily services (128 UP & 128 DN) instead of 246 services from Monday to Friday from 15.09.2021 (Wednesday) from 07:30 hrs. to 22:30 hrs. for the convenience of the Metro commuters,’ informed Metro Railway, Kolkata by an official statement.

A total of 148 services (74 UP and 74 DN) will run between the stations of Kavi Subhash and Dakshineshwar. ‘During morning peak hours, Metro services will run at an interval of 5 minutes from 09:00 hrs. to 10:30 hrs. in UP direction and 09:00 hrs. to 10:00 hrs. in DN direction. In DN direction Metro services will also run at 5 minutes intervals from 10:30 hrs. to 11:00 hrs. During evening peak hours Metro services will run at 5 minutes intervals from 17:00 hrs. to 18:30 hrs. in UP direction and 17:00 hrs. to 18:00 hrs. in DN direction. In DN direction Metro services will also run at 5 minutes intervals from 18:30 hrs. to 19:00 hrs,’ mentioned the release.

The Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station will be served by 32 trains (16 UP & 16 DN) during peak morning and evening hours. ‘Out of these, 15 services (7 UP & 8 DN) will be run in between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Dakshineswar stations,’ added the release.

In addition, this report shows that the new services will be implemented between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Dakshineshwar/Dumdum to cater for the majority of passengers travelling over this section and to reduce waiting time for passengers travelling further afield.