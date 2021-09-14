Michael Clarke buys Rs 70-crore 5BHK bachelor pad in Sydney

Michael Clarke, former Australian cricketer, has bought a bachelor pad worth $ 13 million in an auction. This is a five-bedroom villa in the Vaucluse area inspired by European style. Philip and Annette Johnston purchased the home for $9.5 million two years ago, after which Clarke purchased the flat.

This bachelor pad is one block away from Clarke’s old mansion on Fitzwilliam Rd where he and his ex-wife lived. In February, the couple’s flat was sold for $12 million. In 2014, Kyly and Clarke spent $8.3 million on the house. Kyle and Clarke ended their relationship in 2019 after being married for seven years. They jointly share the custody of their five-year-old daughter Kelsey Lee.

News.com.au reported that Clarke’s new home, which is on a 784-square-metre block, has a mineralised gas-heated tiled pool, two outdoor showers, and a Tuscan style cabana. There are heated limestone floors, four bathrooms, three gas fireplaces, a wrought-iron staircase, and a stone island kitchen with a double refrigerator. Besides the stone ensuite and a balcony, the residence has a master suite and a beautiful dressing room. As an addition to the residence’s ethereal beauty and ambiance, it also has a dining room, a formal lounge, and a reading room. One can also access local beaches from the residence, including Parsley Bay, Vaucluse Bay, and Nielsen Park.

Despite his retirement from the game half a decade ago, Clarke has enough room for himself and his daughter. Earlier this year, Clarke separated with Pip Edwards, a fashion designer after declaring their romantic relationship back in the year 2020.

Clarke remains an enigmatic figure, who helped Australia achieve great heights. During his career spanning 11years, Clarke managed to score over 17,000 runs with 36 centuries and 86 half-centuries while playing 115 Tests, 245 ODIs, and 34 T20Is.

Under his captaincy, Australia won the 2015 World Cup after beating New Zealand in the final. Clarke announced his retirement from international cricket the same year. He was also handy with his slow left-arm spin bowling.