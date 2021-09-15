Government announces decision on reopening schools

New Delhi: Delhi government decided not to reopen schools for Classes 1 to 8 till September 30. Earlier, the government had allowed to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 students with 50% capacity from September 1.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) also issued a list of activities allowed from the intervening night of 15-16 September till the intervening night of 30 September-1 October.

As per the new order, the ban on social, religious, political and cultural gatherings will continue. DDMA has allowed exhibitions from Thursday.

The Delhi government also banned the storage, sale and use of firecrackers during Diwali. The decision was taken considering the air pollution level in the national capital.