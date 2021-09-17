US State Secretary deletes tweet saying US would stand with people of Hong Kong

New York: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken deleted a tweet saying that the US stands with the people of Hong Kong. He in the tweet also criticized China for undermining political stability of the region.

‘Beijing should let the voices of all Hong Kongers be heard. The PRC’s disqualification of district councillors only weakens Hong Kong’s long-term political and social stability. We stand with the people of Hong Kong and continue to support their human rights and fundamental freedoms’, said Blinken in the deleted tweet on September 16.

Chinese foreign ministry’s Hong Kong office has raised severe criticism against the US politicians after the tweet.

Later Blinken shared another tweet on September 17, in which he removed the US offer to stand with the people of Hong Kong. ‘The PRC’s disqualification of seven pro-democracy district councillors undermines the ability of people in Hong Kong to participate in their governance. Governments should serve the people they represent. Decreasing representation goes against the spirit of Hong Kong’s Basic Law’, Blinken wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this week, the Chinese administration has disqualified 7 district councillors in Hong Kong. They were disqualified as officials declared their oaths to be invalid.