Bangla Sahib Gurudwara closed for visitors, SDM says COVID-19 norms violated

New Delhi: According to PTI, Chanakyapuri sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) has ordered the closure of Delhi’s famous Gurudwara Bangla Sahib over alleged violation of COVID-19 norms.

A court order, issued on September 16, states that the report filed by an executive magistrate (Chanakyapuri) found that the management of Bangla Sahib Gurudwara ‘allowed visitors/prayers inside the Gurudwara’ in violation of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines. In addition, the order instructed the management of Bangla Sahib Gurudwara to close its doors to visitors immediately.

DDMA’s earlier guidelines allowed religious places to reopen, however, visitors were not permitted, in an effort to stem the spread of Coronavirus

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and outgoing Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa requested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to reverse the order and take action against district officials. Sirsa tweeted, ‘Cheap action by SDM Chanakyapuri by passing this order to close Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib for Covid Violations! We condemn this sick mentality of Delhi Govt & demand @ArvindKejriwal Ji to take strictest action against concerned DC & SDM Geeta Grover.’ According to him, the order was issued to close the gurudwara, which had assisted people during the second Coronavirus outbreak by hosting a langar (free food service) and providing nursing homes.

The Delhi police have issued over 2.90 lakh challans between April 19 and September 17 for violating COVID-19 guidelines, with the vast majority of violations related to not wearing masks. Anil Mittal, Additional Delhi Police PRO, said that out of the total 2,91,423 challans issued, the maximum 2,56,616 were for mask violation, followed by 29,698 for violation of social distancing norms and 1,463 for holding large public gatherings and congregations, PTI reported.