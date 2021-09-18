Dia Mirza shares first picture of son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi

New mother, Dia Mirza, seems to be relishing every moment of parenthood. On social media, the actress shared the first picture of her newborn baby, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi and marked the beginning of her journey as a mother. Avyaan was born on May 14, this year.

Sharing the picture of herself holding her newborn on Instagram, Dia thanked the doctors for taking good care of her and her son. She also revealed that her baby is finally home. ‘Our story has only just begun Avyaan 15.09.2021,’ Dia Mirza captioned her post.

As soon as the post was shared, celebrities, fans and followers rushed to the comment section to pour love and wishes. Diana Penty wrote, ‘Avyaan, you champion,’ followed by heart emojis. Mom-to-be Neha Dhupia and designer Manish Malhotra also dropped heart emojis.

Last month, Dia shared a picture of Avyaan holding on to an Indian flag. While his face was not visible, we did get a glimpse of his tiny hands. She wrote: ‘May you always be Azaad Avyaan #IndependenceDay #Freedom.’

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony on February 15 this year in Mumbai.