‘I will work for the development of Bengal’: Babul Supriyo

Kolkata: Former Union minister Babul Supriyo said that he will work hard for the development of West Bengal. The former BJP leader said this after joining Trinamool Congress.

‘When I had said two months back that I want to quit politics, I was serious about it. After getting this new opportunity, however, I decided to change my mind. I am very excited about joining the TMC. I will work for the development of Bengal’, said Supriyo.

‘I am grateful to Abhishek Banerjee, and Mamata Banerjee for giving me an opportunity to work for the state. I will follow the rulebook; there is no point in holding on to the Asansol seat when I have joined the TMC’, he added.

Also Read: ‘A political party developed fever after India achieved its vaccination record’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Supriyo joined TMC on Saturday in the presence of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien. Supriyo on July 31 had announced that he is retiring from active politics.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had excluded Supriyo from the Union Council of Ministers.