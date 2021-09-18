Priyanka Gandhi seeks compensation for crop damage amid heavy rain

Congress politician Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, asked the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday to examine the damage caused by severe rains to crops and compensate the farmers appropriately.

Farmers’ crops have been severely damaged in several locations in Uttar Pradesh as a result of excessive rains, the Congress national secretary stated in a Hindi tweet, which read: ‘Another calamity has struck the farmers who were already facing the brunt of recession and inflation. I request the UP government to assess the loss incurred by the farmers and pay them adequate compensation.’

Since Wednesday, torrential rains are lashing across the state, causing serious floods in certain areas and at least 19 people have perished as a result of it.