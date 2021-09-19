Bank official humiliated for dropping female Muslim colleague home!

Bengaluru: On Sunday, Bengaluru police arrested two Muslim youths for harassing two bank officials. As a result of being late to work, a 35-year-old female employee requested that her male colleague drop her home. Approximately 9.20 pm, two youths followed the duo on their bike and stopped them mid-way.

Despite wearing a burqa, the lady on the pillion belonged to the Muslim community. Her two Muslim companions stopped her and questioned the duo under the pretext of doing traffic enforcement about the woman riding with a man. It was known to the lady’s family that she was traveling with her colleague, and they had no objections. After complaining about the woman traveling with a Hindu man, the man called her husband, who responded that he knew the colleague and was aware of it.

Women were forced off of bikes by miscreants, who booked her an auto and had her go home. In the meantime, they allegedly assaulted the rider and abused him. Social media users documented the ordeal and shared it on their sites. The incident occurred in a busy traffic area. Police responded immediately to the complaint lodged by the woman. During the investigation, the Police official collected CCTV camera footage from nearby locations of the incident and traced the phone number.

Read more: Guests Of Honour: Pakistan’s National Animal Markhors Visit India

The police then tracked down the miscreants and arrested them. They are both being interrogated by police. The accused (aged 24 and 26 years old) are now apologizing for their mistake, according to police sources. According to Bangalore City Police commissioner Kamal Pant, ‘acting swiftly, Bangalore Police have identified and seized two suspected persons for assaulting a woman who was riding a bike with another man. A case is registered and firm legal action is initiated’.