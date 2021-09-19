Low-intensity earthquake felt in Kuwait

Kuwait City: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Al-Rawdatain area in the northeast of Kuwait. This was updated by the Kuwait National Seismological Network (KNSN) at the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research.

The earthquake epicenter was at a depth of 7 km. There was no report of causality or damage to property.

Also Read: Gulf country to resume Friday prayers at mosques

Earlier on August 2 an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 was reported in the Al Manaqeesh area in the southern Kuwait.