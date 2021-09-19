Prithvi-Mamta movie ‘Bhramam’ to be released on Amazon Prime; Release date announced

Prithviraj- Mamta Mohandas starring movie ‘Bhramam’ has confirmed its OTT release on Amazon Prime, and world-wide theatre release in countries except India. Theatres in Kerala are yet to open, after closing down during the second wave of Covid in April, which instigated the release on over-the-top (OTT) platform.

Bhramam, a crime thriller movie directed by Ravi K Chandran, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 7. Bhramam dwells on the dualities of a pianist (role played by Prithviraj) who pretends to be blind, and how his musical journey gets interlaced with suspense, inspiration, confusion and drama as he gets entangled in a murder mystery.

Prithviraj announced the release of the film on his Twitter page on Sunday, along with its poster. ‘Proud to introduce my film, Bhramam – available in India only on @primevideoin and in theatres worldwide (except India) from 7th Oct, 2021,’ he tweeted.

‘Taking the scale of production a notch higher than the original, some unique elements of drama and humour have been weaved in Bhramam along with a heady punch of music that discerningly fits into the narrative,’ Director comments about the movie. The film also stars Unni Mukundan, Raashi Khanna, and Sudheer Karamana in major roles. The film is produced under the banner of AP International and Viacom18 Studios, and background scores are done by Jakes Bejoy.