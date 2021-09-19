Updated safety rules for weddings, social gatherings announced in UAE

Sharjah: Authorities in Sharjah announced revised safety rules for weddings, social gatherings. As per the new rules, only 50 people will be allowed to attend social events held at homes. 100 people will be allowed to attend social gatherings conducted at halls.

All attendees must maintain a social distance of four metres .Wedding tents can also be organized with a capacity of no more than 200 people.

Only vaccinated people or people with a green pass on the AlHosn application will be allowed to attend events. The duration of all such events and gatherings must not exceed four hours.