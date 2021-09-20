WATCH: Woman slips while boarding moving train, saved by police and onlookers

To avoid any disasters, the Indian Railway officials have repeatedly urged passengers not to attempt boarding a train once it has started moving. Such occurrences however continue. On Sunday, a woman slipped when she attempted to board a moving train at the Vasai Road railway station. The incident was captured on the CCTV of the railway station.

Passengers can be seen running to rescue the woman in a video shared by ANI. Several individuals can be seen yanking her away from the gap between the platform and the speeding train in the footage. The train eventually came to a complete halt, by then the woman was rescued by the passengers at the station.

Also Read: Teacher held in Mumbai for allegedly driving girl student to suicide

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Passengers saved a woman from falling under a moving train at Vasai Road Railway Station, yesterday. (Source: CCTV at the railway station) pic.twitter.com/SBvmCWWAeU — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2021

As soon as the video went viral, netizens reacted by commenting on their views. ‘Why should someone climb on a moving train? It is the most riskiest thing to do at any cost. Very dangerous.’ one wrote.

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Many times in the past, individuals attempting to board a moving train have slid and been rescued by bystanders.