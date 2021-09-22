6-yr-old drowns in 11-ft deep nullah after heavy rainfall in Agra

Agra: According to Agra police, a six-year-old girl drowned in a nullah that overflowed due to heavy rains on Tuesday afternoon.

Udayveer Singh Malik, a senior police official, said Shabnam was swept away by the water and was traced after an hour. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

At around 1 pm, the incident occurred as the girl was playing outside her home in the Gobar Choki locality in the city, Malik said. The minor’s foot slipped, and she fell into the 11-feet deep nullah, said an eyewitness.

Additional City Magistrate Vinod Kumar told reporters that heavy rains filled up the nullah and contaminated water flooded the streets. The heavy rains in the city caused extensive waterlogging and traffic jams on main roads in the city.