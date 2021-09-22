Defected to BJP: Congress writes to Speaker to disqualify Purola MLA

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal has written to the assembly Speaker on Wednesday, seeking the disqualification of MLA Rajkumar from the state Assembly under the anti-defection law.

Rajkumar, who had won on a Congress ticket from Purola in 2017, has recently joined the BJP, and as per anti-defection law, MLA Rajkumar should get disqualified from his membership of state assembly. Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Pritam Singh, has submitted an application to Speaker Premchand Aggarwal through Vidhan Sabha Secretary Mukesh Singhal, seeking the disqualification of Rajkumar’s post.

BJP responded that, they will accept whatever decision is taken by the Speaker. BJP had informed that they will not interfere, as it is a constitutional matter.

In the application, congress stated that, he should be disqualified as a member of the House under the anti-defection law, since he voluntarily gave up congress membership on Sept 12th. The member is subject to disqualification under the anti-defection law read along with Article 191(2) of the Constitution and clause 2(1) (A) of the 10th schedule, Opposition leader Pritam Singh said in the application. It also demands that until a decision is taken on it, the member should not be allowed to participate in any proceedings of the Assembly.

Rajkumar, who was a BJP MLA from 2007-2012 from Sahaspur constituency of Dehradun, contested as an independent candidate from Purola in 2012, but lost. In 2017, he joined Congress for elections and won from Purola. He re-joined BJP in its party headquarters at New Delhi on September 12, in the presence of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, party Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni and party state president Madan Kaushik.