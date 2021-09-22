Indian Railways cancels, diverts and reschedules several trains: Full list

New Delhi: The North Eastern Railway has cancelled, diverted and reschedules some trains. The changes were announced due to the pre-non-locking and non-interlocking work at Rampur Junction on the Moradabad-Shahjahanpur rail section. This was announced by Pankaj Kumar Singh, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Eastern Railway.

Cancelled Trains:

02092 Kathgodam-Dehradun special train will be cancelled on September 22 and 24.

02091 Dehradun-Kathgodam special train departing from Dehradun will remain cancelled on September 22 and 24.

05356 Ramnagar-Moradabad special train departing from Ramnagar will remain cancelled on September 22 and 24.

05036 Kathgodam-Delhi special train departing from Kathgodam will remain cancelled from September 22 to 24.

05355 Moradabad-Ramnagar special train departing from Moradabad will remain cancelled from September 22 to 24.

05035 Delhi-Kathgodam special train departing from Delhi will remain cancelled from September 22 to 24.

05014 Kathgodam-Jaisalmer special train departing from Kathgodam will remain cancelled from September 20 to 23.

05314 Ramnagar-Moradabad special train departing from Ramnagar will remain cancelled from September 20 to 23.

05013 Jaisalmer-Kathgodam special train departing from Jaisalmer will remain cancelled from September 22 to 25.

05313 Moradabad-Ramnagar special train departing from Moradabad will remain cancelled from September 23 to 26.

05331 Kathgodam-Moradabad special train departing from Kathgodam will remain cancelled from September 20 to 24.

05332 Moradabad-Kathgodam special train departing from Moradabad will remain cancelled from September 20 to 24.

05353 Kashipur-Moradabad special train departing from Kashipur will remain cancelled from September 20 to 24.

05333 Ramnagar-Moradabad special train departing from Ramnagar will remain cancelled from September 20 to 24.

05127 Banaras-New Delhi special train departing from Banaras will remain cancelled on September 21 and 23.

05128 New Delhi-Banaras special train departing from New Delhi will remain cancelled on September 22 and 24.

Diverted Trains;

02039 Kathgodam-New Delhi special train departing from Kathgodam September 22 and 23 will be diverted via Lalkuan-Kashipur-Katghar.

02040 New Delhi-Kathgodam special train departing from New Delhi on September 23 and 24 will be diverted via Katghar-Kashipur-Lalkuan.

04125 Kathgodam-Dehradun special train departing from Kathgodam on September 22 will be diverted via Lalkuan-Kashipur-Katghar.

04126 Dehradun-Kathgodam special train departing from Dehradun on September 23 will be diverted via Katghar-Kashipur-Lalkuan.

03019 Howrah-Kathgodam special train departing from Howrah from September 19 to 20 will be diverted via Bareilly-Bareilly City-Lalkuan.

03020 Kathgodam-Howrah special train departing Kathgodam from September 20 to 23 will be diverted via Lalkuan-Bareilly City-Bareilly.

05909 Dibrugarh-Lalgarh special train departing from Dibrugarh on September 22 will be diverted via Shahjahanpur-Bareilly Cantt-Chandausi-Moradabad.

02219 Ghazipur City-Anand Vihar Terminus special train departing from Ghazipur City on September 22 will be diverted via the converted route Lucknow-Kanpur Central-Ghaziabad.

02220 Anand Vihar Terminus-Ghazipur City special train departing from Anand Vihar Terminus on September 23 will be diverted Ghaziabad-Kanpur Central-Lucknow.

04200 Balrampur-Gwalior special train departing from Balrampur on September 23 will be diverted via Lucknow-Kanpur Central-Ghaziabad.

04199 Gwalior-Balrampur special train departing from Gwalior on September 22 will be diverted via the converted route Ghaziabad-Kanpur Central-Lucknow.

05656 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Kamakhya Special train leaving Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra on September 22 will be diverted via Saharanpur-Meerut City-Khuja-Kanpur Central.

Rescheduled Trains:

02504 New Delhi-Dibrugarh special train departing New Delhi on September 22 and 24 will be delayed by 60 minutes from New Delhi.

05910 Lalgarh–Dibrugarh special train leaving Lalgarh on September 21 and 23 will be delayed by 240 minutes from Lalgarh.

04688 Amritsar-Saharsa special train leaving Amritsar on September 22 will be delayed by 100 minutes from Amritsar.

The Railway official also announced that 05363/05364 Kathgodam-Moradabad-Kathgodam special train will be short terminated at Lalkuan and run from. Lalkuan. The train will be cancelled between Lalkuan-Kathgodam from September 20 to 24.