Puducherry Rajya Sabha elections: BJP nominates former MLA S Selvaganapathy

Puducherry: Former MLA, S. Selvaganabathy has been named as the NDA candidate, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party, for the only Rajya Sabha seat from the Union Territory. The decision was taken after two days of speculation, back-to-back talks between the BJP Central leadership, Home Minister A Namassivayam and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy

BJP national general secretary and headquarter in-charge, Arun Singh, issued a press release on Tuesday night stating ‘the BJP central election committee has decided S. Selvaganabathy as the candidate for the biennial election to the Council of States from Puducherry.’

Selvaganabathy was nominated to the Assembly by the Centre in 2018 and his term ended in the 14th Assembly. He is an RSS sympathiser, and runs educational institutions. The election to the Rajya Sabha seat would be held on October 4. The term of incumbent member N Gokulakrishnan ends on October 6. The BJP is in power in the Union Territory, in alliance with the All India NR Congress (AINRC).