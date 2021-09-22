UK to share 1M shots to South Korea in a ‘vaccine swap’.

United Kingdom has made an announcement that it would supply more than a million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to South Korea in a ‘vaccine swap’. More than a million shots of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine stockpile will be shipped to South Korea in the coming weeks, as South Korea is attempting to fully vaccinate 70% of its population before November.

The Department of Health said that United Kingdom will not be immediately affected by the vaccine swap in anyways. England has planned to roll out booster shot programmes for the eligible citizens in this fall and winter and will not require vaccines until then.

The arrangement will mutually support the roll out of vaccination programs in both the countries as South Korea has agreed to return the same number of vaccines to United Kingdom by the end of the year. UK had dealt a similar swap with Australia earlier this month. As per that deal, Britain is sending four million doses to Australia.

Britain has donated over 10.3 million COVID-19 vaccines to other nations which includes 6.2 million doses through COVAX, a vaccine-sharing facility, exceeding its target of 5 million doses donation by late September.

The UK foreign secretary, Liz Truss said that UK plays a leading role in the global response to the pandemic, donating 100m vaccine doses across the world. Besides donating vaccine doses, UK has also committed £548m to Covax.