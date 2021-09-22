Woman says she was denied entry at Delhi restaurant for wearing saree, shares video

New Delhi: Saree is India’s most popular and traditional dress, and it never goes out of style. A video that has gone viral on social media shows a woman being refused entry into a restaurant-bar in Delhi because she was wearing a saree, which is not considered a ‘smart casual’ dress code.

Angered by the incident, journalist Anita Chaudhry uploaded the video to Facebook with the caption, ‘Listen to this video carefully as there is a restaurant in Delhi where Saree is not considered a smart outfit. A number of excuses were given thereafter, but I was not allowed to sit in the restaurant because an Indian paridhan saree is not a smart outfit in our India, Bharat, Hindustan.’

She also uploaded the video to her YouTube channel. ‘I am married, I was married in a saree. I have my daughters and family who love it when I wear saree,’ Anita Chaudhry posted on her Youtube Channel.