Covid-19 Update: India’s Covid vaccinations crosses 85 crore

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced that country had achieved another milestone in Covid-19 vaccination as total number of vaccines administered crossed 85 crore on Saturday. As per the data released by the ministry, more than 71.04 lakh vaccines were administered on Saturday. In this, 40.73 lakh people received first dose and 30.30 lakh received second dose of vaccines.

India launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 by vaccinating the healthcare workers (HCWs). On February 2, the union government launched the second phase by vaccinating the frontline workers. The third phase commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The vaccination for all people aged above 45 began from April 1. From May 1, all people aged above 18 were also included in the mass vaccination drive.

As per the data released by the ministry, more than 65% of the country’s adult population has been given at least one dose of the vaccine, while 23% have received both doses. India took 85 days to touch the 100 million vaccination mark. The total number of vaccine doses administered crossed the 750 million mark on September 13 and crossed 84 crore mark on September 21.