Australia urges its states to end lockdowns

The Australian government is putting more pressure on state governments to halt pandemic lockdowns by announcing financial aid cuts.

According to a government statement released on September 29, compensation to workers who miss work due to lockdowns will expire two weeks after a state or territory meets it’s immunisation goal. The target is to fully inoculate 80 percent of inhabitants aged 16 and up with a double dosage of AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna.

Also Read: Ancient structure discovered in Meerut may lead to ‘lost’ Ashoka pillar site

In July, state and territorial officials decided that once that threshold was reached, lockdowns would no longer be necessary. However, as the Delta variant outbreak in Sydney and Melbourne worsened, several leaders have recommended that limitations should be maintained until 90 percent of people have been completely vaccinated.

The Australian government stated on September 28 that only about 53% of the population had received all of their vaccinations.