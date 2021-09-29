Fuel prices for the month of October announced

Dubai: The fuel price committee in UAE announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of October 2021. The price of the fuels was increased by the committee.

As per the revised price list, the Super 98 petrol will cost Dh 2.60 per litre. On September the price was at Dh 2.55 per litre. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh 2.49 per litre, compared to Dh 2.44 in September. E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh 2.42 per litre. It was priced at Dh 2.36 per litre last month. While diesel is priced at Dh 2.51 per litre, an increase from Dh 2.38 per litre in September.

The price of crude oil has surged sharply in the international market. Earlier, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said that it sees oil demand continuing to grow to the middle of next decade. OPEC predicted that fuel consumption will rebound above 100 million barrels a day in 2023, and continue to advance to 107.9 million a day in 2035.