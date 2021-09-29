Jayasurya starrer ‘Sunny’ to be screened at Calella Film Festival

New Delhi: ‘Sunny’, Jayasurya’s 100th film, is widely acclaimed by audiences and critics alike since its release on Amazon Prime Video. This Ranjith Sankar directorial continues to garner accolades for its compelling narrative, slick direction and pathbreaking performance by the actor.

Following on its success, it is being screened at two leading film festivals – the Calella Film Festival 2021 (October 1-October 9, 2021) in Spain, and the Dhaka International Film Festival 2022 (January 15-January 23, 2022). In addition to being the only Indian film to screen at the Calella Film Festival, the film has also been selected for the competition section at both festivals.

In expressing his excitement over the film’s selection, writer and director Ranjith Sankar said, ‘It’s very exciting that our film will be screened at film festivals, especially in a European festival like Calella.’ In India, when the crew made ‘Sunny’, a few festival-goers thought it was a universal film, and advised them to make it. That’s how they applied to Calella. Currently, this is the only Indian film in the competition section of the Calella Film Festival. The festival has screened very good films for the past five-six years, and for Team ‘Sunny’, this is a great opportunity to showcase it in front of an international audience. Dhaka International Film Festival will show ‘Sunny’ as well. The film has been selected for the Asian Competition section. The team is thrilled and are very excited about participating in this competition. ‘Sunny’ is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories.