Siachen base camp opens for domestic tourists on World Tourism day

Leh: The base camp of Siachen glacier, the world’s highest and coldest battlefield, was opened for domestic tourists on Monday, on the occasion of World Tourism Day. Inauguration was done by the Member of Parliament, Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal. The MP along with others visited the war memorial at the Siachen base camp and paid homage to the martyrs.

The theme for this year’s World Tourism Day is ‘tourism for inclusive growth’. An official spokesman said that the step has been taken to boost tourism in Ladakh, and provide people a window to appreciate the tough work done by army jawans and engineers in extreme weather and hostile terrains.

The decision to open up tourism in Siachen is expected to benefit more than 30 villages on the bank of the Siachen River. However, security concerns and preservation of environment are the major concerns raised about opening up of the world’s highest battlefield.

