‘The scarcity of our products is not a strategy on our part’: Rolex on shortage of its watches

Mumbai: Swiss watchmakers Rolex has broken its silence and replied to the news about shortage of the expensive watches in the market. In a statement issued, Rolex has said that the scarcity of it’s watches is not a strategy by the company. Earlier Yahoo Finance has published a report about the shortage of Rolex’s watches in the market.

‘The scarcity of our products is not a strategy on our part. Our current production cannot meet the existing demand in an exhaustive way, at least not without reducing the quality of our watches – something we refuse to do as the quality of our products must never be compromised. Rolex does not compromise on what it takes to produce exceptional watches’, said Rolex in the statement.

The company in the statement also explained that the all Rolex watches are assembled by hand at one of its four locations in Switzerland and this process naturally restricts the production capacities. Does not bear responsibility for the models that are available for customers to choose from since it’s network of authorized distributors independently manage the waitlist for the new product.