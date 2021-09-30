Qatar Airways announces new services

Doha: The national air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways announced that it will launch new passenger flight services. The airline announced a twice weekly flights to Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt. The service will begin from December 3.

Qatar Airways will also resume services to Luxor in Egypt from November 23 with four weekly flights. The air carrier will also increase its Cairo service to daily three flights from October 1. The new services will be operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring 12 seats in First Class and 132 seats in Economy Class.

At present the airline is operating 34 weekly flights to Egypt from Hamad International Airport (HIA) in Qatar.

The air carrier also resume services to Madinah in Saudi Arabia from October 1.The Medina services will be operated with Airbus A320 featuring 12 seats in First Class and 132 seats in Economy Class.

Flight Schedule Madinah:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday (all times local)

Doha (DOH) to Madinah (MED) QR1174 departs: 01:00 arrives: 03:15

Madinah (MED) to Doha (DOH) QR1175 departs: 04:15 arrives: 06:25

Flight Schedule – Luxor: Starting 23 November

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday (all times local)

Doha (DOH) to Luxor (LXR) QR1321 departs: 08:25 arrives: 11:00

Luxor (LXR) to Doha (DOH) QR1322 departs: 12:10 arrives: 16:05

Flight Schedule – Sharm El-Sheikh: Starting 3 December

Tuesday and Friday (all times local)

Doha (DOH) to Sharm El-Sheikh (SSH) QR1311 departs: 09:00 arrives: 10:45

Sharm El-Sheikh (SSH) to Doha (DOH) QR1312 departs: 13:15 arrives: 17:30