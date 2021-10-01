Cyclone Shaheen to intensify as cyclonic storm tonight; IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in 7 states

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) alerted that Cyclone Shaheen is very likely to further intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 hours, and can result in heavy rainfall in mainland. It has forecasted very heavy rainfall in as many as seven states- Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Gujarat, till October 4th.

The meteorological department has further forecasted that rainfall activity will increase over the south peninsular India from October 1 onwards, bringing heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, coastal and south interior Karnataka between October 1 and 4. Tamil Nadu is also likely to receive very heavy rainfall in secluded regions between October 2 and 4.

The IMD has also alerted fishermen against venturing out into the northeast Arabian Sea, as well as along and off Gujarat coast in the subsequent 12 hours. A similar alert has been issued for fishermen over north and adjoining central Arabian Sea, along and off Pakistan-Makran coasts, and the Gulf of Oman till the morning of October 4.

The department added that since the system is moving away from the Indian coast, no further impact is likely over the Indian Mainland. ‘It is very likely to further intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 hours and move west-northwestwards skirting Makran coast during next 36 hours. Thereafter it is likely to re-curve west-southwestwards move towards Oman coast across Gulf of Oman and weaken gradually’. IMD bulletin said.