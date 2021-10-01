Japanese princess Mako to give up royal title after marriage to commoner on October 26th.

Mako Naishinn?, the Japanese Princess will marry her commoner boyfriend Kei Komuro, on 26th of October the palace announced on Friday. Kei Komuro is a New York-based lawyer who arrived back in Japan earlier this week. He completed his studies at Fordham Law School, and has secured a post in a law office in America.

The couple has announced that they will submit the marriage registration with the municipality on October 26th. None of the traditional ceremonies of the Imperial family will be conducted at the wedding.

October 26th is considered as the luckiest day according to Japanese calendar. Several female members of the royal family have renounced their royal status by marrying a commoner previously.

The Imperial House allows only male successions, which has led to the shortage of successors to the throne.

Mako, who got engaged with Komuro in 2017, was a niece of Emperor Naruhito. She met Komuro, her former classmate, at Tokyo International Christian College.

Mako has refused to receive a payment of one million dollars which is entitled to her when she leaves the royal family up on the marriage. She will become the first female to decline the money since the Second World War.