‘Awestruck’, says Mahindra on 21-year-old who built Iron Man suit from scrap

Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, is awestruck by Prem Ningobam, a young Manipur boy who built an Iron Man suit from electronic scrap. Prem’s career and education are of top priority for the leading businessman, who tweeted that his team is eager to assist him and his siblings.

On September 20, Anand Mahindra shared a video of the young boy’s talents, saying it would be a privilege to help him and his siblings with their education. A few days later, he tweeted that his team had visited the boy’s home and taken a closer look at his goals.

I had tweeted about Prem, the young man from Imphal who used scrap material to build an ‘Iron Man’ suit. I was keen to support his obvious talent & I’m grateful to our Auto sector partners, Shivz Autotech in Imphal for visiting Prem & his family to understand his desires. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/i7RQLXUl6E — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2021

‘Move over Tony Stark make way for the REAL Iron Man. And it would be a privilege to assist him & his siblings in their education. If someone can connect me to him, it will be a privilege for me & @KCMahindraEduc1 to support him,’ he wrote.

Move over Tony Stark. Make way for the REAL Iron Man. And it would be a privilege to assist him & his siblings in their education. If someone can connect me to him, it will be a privilege for me & @KCMahindraEduc1 to support him. (?? @jaavedjaaferi for forwarding the video) pic.twitter.com/sKs8V3H8xQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 20, 2021

For a long time, Prem Ningobam dreamed of making an Iron Man outfit. However, he lacked funds. Prem had the desire to create the suit out of junk as he was the son of a single mother who operates a roadside food cart.

Prem is pursuing fine arts at a college in Imphal despite his passion for mechanical engineering owing to his financial situation. His enthusiasm for Marvel, on the other hand, led him to seek inspiration from Hollywood films and the internet in order to create the remote-controlled suit. With the information he learned from watching movies, he constructed many more droids.

His fascination with Iron Man began when he was ten years old and saw the film for the first time. The 21-year-old then created a copy of the original out of cardboard and electrical trash, which drew worldwide attention. He intended to sell his ideas to help pay for his sibling’s schooling. He had no idea that Anand Mahindra would go on to refer to him as the ‘real iron man.’