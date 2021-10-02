Houses damaged in Saudi Arabia after debris from drone falls

Riyadh: Several houses and shops in Jazan in Saudi Arabia were damaged after debris from an explosives laden drone which was intercepted by the Saudi forces fall on it. The Saudi Arabian Air Defence has destroyed the drone launched by Houthi militants. Nobody was injured in the incident.

The coalition forces made it clear that it will take all necessary operational measures to protect the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its citizens and residents in order to neutralize and destroy these hostile cross-border attacks’ said the Coalition forces.

The Houthi rebels are launching continuous attack targeting Saudi Arabia with explosives-laden drones, missiles and booby-trapped boats. The Houthi rebels initiated a civil war against the government in the country in 2014 and captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. Arab coalition forces have interfered in the issue and is supporting the government forces. Till now, more than 100,000 civilians have been killed in the civil war.