Man arrested in UP for ‘smuggling’ 82 kg beef

Sultanpur: Uttar Pradesh police arrested a man in Sultanpur district and seized over 82 kg of beef, on Friday. Ansar, a resident of Tiyari Machrauli village, was apprehended by the Gosaiganj police on a tip off . He was caught while his accomplice escaped .

The two men carrying beef in sacks were travelling, and the police reached and caught them at the crossing of Naya Purva Faridipur village, said Sub-Inspector of Gosaiganj police station Bablu Jaiswal.

Cow slaughter is prohibited in Uttar Pradesh, considering religious sentiments of the majority. In June, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved an ordinance, increasing the penalty for cow slaughter upto 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh.

