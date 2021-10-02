‘Post Or No Post, Will Stand By Rahul And Priyanka Gandhi’: Navjot Sidhu explains his stand

New Delhi: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has announced his loyalty to Congress party, saying that he will stand by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, regardless of being given or not given any post. He had explained his stand through an official tweet, where he also vowed to uphold the principles of Gandhiji and Shastriji, on the occasion of their birth anniversary.

‘Will uphold principles of Gandhi Ji & Shastri Ji Post or No Post will stand by @RahulGandhi & @priyankagandhi ! Let all negative forces try to defeat me, but with every ounce of positive energy will make Punjab win, Punjabiyat (Universal Brotherhood) win & every Punjabi win !!’, he tweeted.

The statement comes amidst the turmoil within Punjab Congress escalating after Sidhu offered to resign from the PCC Chief post. He had reportedly been infuriated by certain appointments made by new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, including those to the posts of Punjab Police chief and Advocate-General.

