‘I am ‘Man of the Match’ of this game’: BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal after her defeat in Bhabanipur

Kolkata: BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, who was defeated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Bhabanipur by-election claimed that she is the ‘Man of the Match’. The BJP leader also thanked all voters for their support and blessings and said that she will continue to work for them.

‘I am ‘Man of the Match’ of this game because I contested the election in Mamata Banerjee’s stronghold and got more than 25,000 votes. I will continue doing the hard work. I am overwhelmed by the affection of people and commitment of my party leadership and workers who put in many times more effort than myself. I express my deep sense of gratitude. I rededicate with greater vigour to be in service of people’, said Priyanka Tibrewal.

Mamata Banerjee won the crucial election by a margin of 58,803 votes. Mamata secured 84,709 votes. Priyanka Tibrewal, got 26,320 votes while Srijib Biswas of the CPI(M) secured 4,201 votes. The ruling TMC is also ahead in Murshidabad’s Samserganj and Jangipur constituencies where votes are being counted for the assembly elections.