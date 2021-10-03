DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCelebrities DHFashionNewsInternationalNewsMobile Apps

Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve makes her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week

Oct 3, 2021, 01:12 pm IST

Steve Jobs’ youngest daughter, the 23-year-old Eve, just debuted on the runway at Paris Fashion Week during Coperni’s Spring/Summer 2022 show.

Eve was dressed in a neon green spandex tee, a black crystal-encrusted skirt and white tinted sunglasses. A pair of platform flip-flops and a white purse completed her ensemble. According to Vogue, one of Coperni’s latest collection accessories is a bag called Origami, which is inspired by the curving shape of the iPhone photo app icon.

Eve walked with models such as Gigi Hadid and Sdult Akech. The 23-year-old also shared some BTS pictures on Instagram and wrote: ‘I can’t put into words how extraordinary this collection is. It was an honour to be a part of the vision @coperni.

She had previously starred in a Glossier ad campaign in December of last year. She is also an equestrian, ranking fifth among the top 1000 riders under 25 in the world in 2019.

