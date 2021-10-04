Expo 2020 Dubai: 8-day paid leave for employees announced

Dubai: UAE has announced 8-day paid leave for employees working in the Ministry of Presidential Affairs to visit Expo 2020 Dubai. The employees can avail leave till the event ends. This was announced by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. He also approved of the proposal to raise the number volunteers from the ministry at the Expo.

Earlier the Dubai government had allowed 6-day paid leave for government employees to visit the Expo. Dubai government took this decision as per the directives issued by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

The expo began on October 1 and will end on March 31st, 2022. 200 participants, including 191 countries, as well as businesses, multilateral organizations and educational institutions are participating in the mega event. The Expo will host 192 pavilions, 200 food and beverage outlets and 60 live events each day.

Tickets are available online and in the convenience stores at the Dubai Metro stations or Enoc and Eppco service stations. Tickets are categorized into three tiers – one-day tickets are priced at Dh 95, multi-day tickets offering unrestricted entry for 30 consecutive days, are priced at Dh195 and season passes, with unlimited entry for the entire six months of Expo 2020, are priced at Dh 495.