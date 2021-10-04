Mercedes Benz to launch Made-in-India S-Class on October 7: know the price and features

Mumbai: German carmakers Mercedes Benz will launch it’s locally assembled Mercedes-Benz S-Class in India on October 7. The car was launched In India in June this year . The automobile company was selling imported units till now .

The luxury car is available in two variants- S400d petrol and 450 4MATIC diesel. The S400d is powered with a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 367 horsepower and 500 Nm torque. The 450 4MATIC is powered with a 3.0-litre inline-six diesel engine, which produces 330 horsepower and 700 Nm torque. Both the engines are mated with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Both come with a top speed of 250 kms per hour and the ability to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just over five seconds.

Also Read: Shakira to Sachin Tendulkar: Popular names emerge in the investigation of Pandora Papers

Other features include 12.8-inch primary infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster with a 3-D display, two heads-up displays, two 11.6-inch OLED displays for the rear passengers, panoramic sunroof, electrically-adjustable seats with massage function, a dual-tone dashboard, automatic climate control, and USB chargers on the front and rear. The safety features include 10 airbags, traction control, and a 360-degree-view camera.

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class currently costs Rs. 2.17 crore for the diesel model and Rs. 2.19 crore for the petrol variant.