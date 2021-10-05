Facebook, WhatsApp & Instagram coming back online hours after global outrage

The services of WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram were restored on Tuesday morning after being down for more than six hours. The platforms were down late on Monday evening after millions of users across the globe were unable to access the apps and websites.

‘To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we’re sorry. We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now. Thank you for bearing with us,’ Facebook said in a tweet, minutes before the services were up online.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s CEO, said, ‘Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online. Sorry for the disruption today — I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about.’

On the website downdetector.com, outage reports for WhatsApp began pouring in at 8.45 pm (IST). According to a website that tracks website traffic, several users across the globe were also unable to access Facebook starting at 8.57 pm (IST). Instagram was also unavailable for millions of users.