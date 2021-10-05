Karnataka By-polls: Siddaramaiah meets Sonia Gandhi at New Delhi

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi, and discussed about the up-coming by-elections, on Tuesday. The By-polls are to be held in two Assembly constituencies in the state- Hangal and Sindgi, scheduled to be held on October 30.

The Hangal and Sindgi MLA seats have been remaining vacant for months on account of the deaths of its representatives. Hangal was represented by BJP MLA CM Udasi, and Sindgi was represented JDS MLA MC Managuli. Currently, the names of Srinivas Mane and Manohar Tahsildar for Hangal and that of Ashok Managuli for Sindgi have been sent to the high command, and the final decision is to be taken by Wednesday.

The results of the by-polls will be declared on November 2. The tenure of the new MLAs, however, will only be a little more than a year since the next Assembly elections for the state are scheduled for 2023.

Siddaramaiah, after meeting Sonia Gandhi told the media that they have discussed the upcoming by-polls and various issues in the state Congress party. He also added that, there was no discussion with the party chief on any reshuffle in the state or district units. ‘It was not discussed with Sonia Gandhi. I have given a list to Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala. He has said that he will discuss the reshuffle in the state party unit with me’, he said.

When the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly was enquired about his change to national politics, considering larger roles, Siddaramaiah told reporters that his interest lies in state politics only.

