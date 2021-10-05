Schedule of India International Trade Fair 2021 announced

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Commerce announced the schedule of India International Trade Fair (IITF). The IITF will be held from November 14 -27.The fair will be organized in the newly-built halls of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) as well as the existing halls at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The theme of this year’s fair is ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

The fair organized by the India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) was not conducted last year due to Covid-19 pandemic. It is the second time in history that IITF was not organized. The first time this happened was in 1980. The IITF was first held in 1979.

Also Read; India’s coal ministry asks Coal India to invest in electric vehicles.

Entry tickets will be sold at select metro stations, banks, ATMs and food outlets in the national capital. Senior citizens and specially-abled persons will be allowed free entry from any gate on production of a valid government ID stating the date of birth.

November 14-18 will be exclusively reserved for business-to-business segment, following which it will be opened for the general public. The timings will be 9.30 AM to 7.30 PM.