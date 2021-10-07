BJP state secretary joins TMC

Kolkata: Another leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has joined Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. BJP state secretary and the former mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Sabyasachi Dutta had joined TMC. Sabyasachi Dutta joined BJP two years ago, after quitting TMC.

Sabyasachi Dutta said that he quit TMC due to some misunderstanding and and all those issues had been resolved now. He also said that he would humbly take up any role offered to him by the party.

Also Read: oad in Srinagar to be named after pharmacist killed by terrorists

Dutta lost the Bidhannagar seat to TMC’s Sujit Bose in the April-May Assembly elections. Earlier several leaders including former union minister Babul Supriyo, BJP national vice president Mukul Roy also joined TMC..