Karnataka: 17-year-old boy stabbed to death by mother’s Facebook boyfriend

Bengaluru: A 17-year-old boy was allegedly murdered by his mother’s Facebook lover, for reportedly questioning and opposing their affair, on Monday. The deceased, identified as Nandu lived with his mother Geetha, in Murphy town near Halasuru, Karnataka. Halasuru police have arrested Shakthivelu, a Bagalur resident, and also detained Geetha for interrogation.

Geetha had separated from her husband six years ago and lived in Murphy Town, along with Nandu. She befriended Shakthivelu, an unmarried auto rickshaw driver, over Facebook. The two shared personal details and later allegedly got into a physical relationship. Nandu opposed the affair and fought with Shakthivelu whenever he visited their house. The incident happened when the accused visited them on Monday night, after which they got into a heated argument. While fighting, Shakthivelu grabbed a kitchen knife and repeatedly stabbed the boy, in front of his mother. Geetha tried to stop further attacks and rushed Nandu to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

The Police had registered a case on the issue and arrested the accused. The boy’s body was sent to a medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and later handed over to his family for performing his funeral. Police officials also said that they are investigating Geetha’s role in the crime, and will take necessary action.

