SRK fans leave poster outside Mannat, trend #WeStandWithAryanKhan

Fans have been pouring out support for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s 23-year-old son Aryan Khan, who was seized and held by the NCB in a narcotics raid case a few days ago. Fans have been flocking to SRK’s home, Mannat, in Mumbai to offer their support to the actor.

SRK’s followers began tweeting in support of Aryan Khan on Tuesday evening, using the hashtag ‘We Stand With Aryan Khan.’ Fans even developed a logo with the symbol of a display of hands in favour of Aryan as the trend expanded and also created different profiles while posting the logo as its display picture.

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans arrived at Mannat and placed a printed poster outside his bungalow’s main gate. The poster featured a collage of SRK’s photos with the message, ‘We all fans from every corner of the world love you deeply and unconditionally! We stand with you in these testing times! Take Care King.’ Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club tweeted the photograph on Twitter, which SRK also follows.

Here’s take a look at the tweets in support of Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan:

We Love You King and We Stand With You ?? pic.twitter.com/SE6r9PpTMg — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) October 5, 2021

The confidence in his smile that he didn't done anything wrong…. #WeStandWithAryanKhan pic.twitter.com/oLS0wMomlG — IamshahRukh (@RukhIamshah) October 5, 2021